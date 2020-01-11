Fox News Obtains Exclusive Photos Of The Aftermath Of Airstrike That Killed Soleimani

Fox News correspondent Leland Vittert obtained exclusive photos of the aftermath of the Jan. 2 airstrikes that killed Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

The airstrikes were ordered by President Donald Trump and occurred just outside of the Baghdad, Iraq airport. “Fox News @ Night” reported on the photos Saturday, which show the burning car that Soleimani was inside when he died.

“Some of the images — which Fox News will not show — include graphic, close-up views of Soleimani’s body, which is grossly disfigured and missing limbs,” Vittert said in the report airing on Fox News on Saturday. “Another photo shows Soleimani’s body burning next to the car in which he was riding. The source told Fox News that U.S. forces dragged Soleimani’s body away from the scene and extinguished the fire before formally identifying the Iranian general.”

“They took photos of his possessions, which included books of poetry and wads of cash. He was also carrying a pistol and an assault rifle.” (RELATED: Time Informs Parents How To Talk To Their Kids About Qasem Soleimani’s Death)

U.S. Army’s Special Operations soldiers followed Soleimani’s convoy before the attack, according to the report. He was leaving the Baghdad airport when the missile hit the car he was inside.

“Immediately following the drone strike, they did what in the business is called a ‘bomb damage assessment’ and took pictures of the scene along with the confirming that the drone got the right car and Soleimani was dead,” according to Vittert.