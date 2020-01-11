HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Beats Penn State 58-49, Improves To 10-6

The Wisconsin Badgers balled out and beat Penn State 58-49 Saturday afternoon.

Coming into Saturday, I was optimistic and firm about getting a win today against a very good Nittany Lions team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Today represented another opportunity to get a win for the Badgers against a ranked opponent, and my guys played out of their minds on the road.

They went into Happy Valley and just tore Penn State apart from start to finish. Wisconsin didn’t just win. We dominated all facets of the game.

Now, we’re 10-6 with a game against a damn good Maryland team on the horizon. Luckily we’ll be playing the Terrapins at home.

If we played like we did today against the Nittany Lions, then we’re going to be just fine. I can promise you that much.

Micah Potter, Kobe King and Brad Davison all brought it today. Potter has been playing out of his mind lately.

I don’t think it’s unfair to say he’s exceeded all expectations. Now, it’s time to get to work preparing for Maryland.

Can’t wait!