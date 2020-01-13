Cory Booker Ends 2020 Presidential Campaign

Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker ended his 2020 presidential campaign Monday, saying that he did not see a path forward.

Booker was once considered a potential front-runner for his party’s nomination, but struggled to raise money and saw his poll numbers stagnate in recent months. Additionally, Booker failed to qualify for Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate, making it the second consecutive debate where he failed to make the stage. (RELATED: Cory Booker Brings Up Holocaust Refugees While Discussing Trump’s Border Policy)

It’s with a full heart that I share this news—I’m suspending my campaign for president. To my team, supporters, and everyone who gave me a shot—thank you. I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together. pic.twitter.com/Fxvc549vlJ — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 13, 2020

“It’s with a full heart that I share this news—I’m suspending my campaign for president,” Booker said. “To my team, supporters, and everyone who gave me a shot—thank you. I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together.”

President Donald Trump responded to Booker’s announcement by mocking the senator’s now-defunct campaign.

“Now I can rest easy tonight,” the president said. “I was sooo concerned that I would someday have to go head to head with him!”