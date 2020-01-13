Superstar Ethan Suplee Looks In Great Shape After Gaining And Losing ‘Close To 1,000 Pounds’

Superstar Ethan Suplee has opened up about his “complicated relationship with food” as he showed off after gaining and losing “close to 1,000 pounds.”

"On the debut episode of the American Glutton Podcast, host Ethan Suplee opens up about his past 20 years of weight loss and gain – and loss again, the diets he tried and failed at, and the stories of his journey to get to where he is today," a description read about the 43-year-old's debut podcast episode. The comments were noted by Entertainment Tonight in a piece published Monday.

In the introduction, the "My Name Is Earl" star talked about his "complicated relationship with food," while explaining that he "never really felt comfortable eating in front of people."

At one point, he shared how his father put him on a diet at the age of 10-years-old after he had gained 200 pounds. And he talked about how he has been battling it ever since.

While on the popular Jason Lee lead TV series Suplee said that he weighed 290 pounds and by the end of the show he was close to 400.

“I’ve gained and lost probably close to 1,000 pounds at this point and I’ve done all the diets,” the “Remember the Titans” star shared.

Ethan said when the TV series went off the air in 2009, he dropped 220 pounds and got very skinny because he had started biking, which resulted in him struggling to get work.

“I definitely struggled with work because of that for a while,” the “Motherless Brooklyn” star shared. “At some point I was like, ‘Well, fuck, I’m just going to get fat again because maybe it’ll be better for work.’ And honestly it was.”

Suplee added, while noting that at one point in his life he was basically “numbing himself” with food, drugs and alcohol.

“I quit drugs because I had a health scare,” Ethan shared. “I don’t think I ever dieted because of health.”

The actor explained that by counting calories and working out, while allowing himself cheat days, he’s getting close to his goal.

“My goal right now is a six pack and I’m not far off, pretty f**king close actually,” Suplee said.