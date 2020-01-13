Kathy Bates Wins Day With Tweet To ‘Bobby Boucher’ After Adam Sandler’s Oscars Snub

Kathy Bates hands down had the best reaction Monday after Adam Sandler’s snub by the Academy Awards for his role in “Uncut Gems,” tweeting that he “was robbed.”
"I love you my Bobby Boucher!" the 71-year-old actress tweeted after news broke that Sandler was not nominated in the Best Actor category for his role as diamond district dealer Howard Ratner in the Benny and Josh Safdie directed film.
“You was robbed,'” she added. “But Mama loves you!!! I learned a new urban slang word for you! You da GOAT!!
Not the one we eat at home, Son.
The legendary tweet, referencing the pair’s popular football movie, “The Waterboy,” came in response to the 53-year-old actor/comedian’s tweet about getting “no love from the Academy” while congratulating Bates on her nomination for her role as a real-life mother in Clint Eastwood’s drama Richard Jewell, per Yahoo.com.
“Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy,” the “Billy Madison” star tweeted. “Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits. Congrats to all my friends who got nominated, especially Mama.”
