LSU Cancels Classes For National Championship Game Against Clemson

LSU will cancel classes Monday and Tuesday because of the national title game against Clemson.

It was originally reported that LSU wouldn’t cancel classes, and everybody seems to have agreed that was an insanely stupid decision. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is college football! When you’re playing for titles, you cancel classes. Luckily for the students, the school backtracked and canceled them Monday and Tuesday.

Official: Classes are canceled Monday and Tuesday at LSU’s flagship campus in Baton Rouge. The university will remain open. More details to come. — LSU (@LSU) January 10, 2020

While I hate LSU and the SEC, I wouldn’t be doing my job if I didn’t applaud them when they made a good call.

Classes had to get canceled. It’s that simple. You need your students fired up and focused on what matters. When playing for a title, the only thing that matters is the game.

Requiring students to go to classes Monday prior to the game and Tuesday after the games should violate the Geneva Convention.

It’s disgraceful, it’s disgusting and we can’t allow it as a free society.

Thankfully, LSU came to their senses, and now the students will have plenty of time to drink all the beer they want.

For once, somebody in the SEC made the proper call.

Tune in Monday night on ESPN at 8:00 EST.