REPORT: Broncos Expected To Hire Pat Shurmur As Their New Offensive Coordinator

The Denver Broncos will reportedly pull the trigger on hiring Pat Shurmur.

According to Mike Garafolo, the former Giants head coach is expected to become the new offensive coordinator for the Broncos.

The move comes after he was fired by New York following several bad seasons.

Former #Giants head coach Pat Shurmur is expected to be the #Broncos’ new offensive coordinator, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Deal not done but decision made on Shurmur’s end and it’s headed that way. Drew Lock gets a new OC. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 12, 2020

Well, it looks like Shurmur wasn’t unemployed for very long at all. He was out of work for all of a couple weeks.

The life of a fired NFL coach isn’t too bad at all. You get fired, you still get millions of dollars and you get hired right back up.

Plus, Shurmur will inherit an offense run by Drew Lock. Lock balled out after taking over for an injured Joe Flacco.

Lock played incredibly impressive down the stretch, and it looks like Denver has finally found their long term quarterback.

If Shurmur can get Lock to steadily improve, then the Broncos are going to be in business for many years to come.

Lock has a ton of talent, and now he’s Shurmur’s responsibility. Let’s see what he can get done!