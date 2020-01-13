REPORT: Josh McCown Played Against The Seattle Seahawks With A Torn Hamstring

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Josh McCown reportedly tore his hamstring during a loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the playoffs.

McCown entered the game for the Eagles after Carson Wentz went out with a head injury, and he played damn well. Now, we're learning he played most of the game hurt.

According to ESPN, McCown tore his hamstring in the second quarter against the Seahawks, and kept playing through the end of the game.

Josh McCown left it all on the field (via @Tim_McManus) pic.twitter.com/rFzcpIjUIx — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 10, 2020

I know the Eagles didn’t win, and it was a tough pill to swallow. Having said that, there’s no doubt Josh McCown is the man.

He got his first action in the playoffs, tore his hamstring and didn’t come out of the game. That’s the kind of guy you want next to you in a foxhole.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philadelphia Eagles (@philadelphiaeagles) on Jan 6, 2020 at 7:29am PST

McCown is a class act on every level, and he managed to have a hell of an NFL career as a journeyman quarterback.

The fact he kept grinding it out with a torn hamstring is nothing short of incredible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philadelphia Eagles (@philadelphiaeagles) on Jan 10, 2020 at 5:46am PST

Now, it’s probably all over for him, and he’s probably headed back to ESPN. He had an incredibly impressive career.

Props to him for putting it all on the line for his team!