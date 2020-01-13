REPORT: TV Network Reached Out To Drew Brees About Analyst Job

At least one TV network reportedly wants New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees in the booth.

An unnamed network reached out to Brees about potentially becoming an analyst, according to a Sunday report from ESPN. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s unclear what the future holds for the legendary quarterback, but it seems right now that it’s likely he will return for another season of spinning it for the Saints.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Orleans Saints (@saints) on Jan 12, 2020 at 4:44pm PST

Brees would probably great in the booth. He’s incredibly intelligent when it comes to football, he’s got huge name recognition and he is very charismatic.

Tony Romo was the last big time quarterback to get a TV job, and we all know how that has gone. Romo has crushed it.

Something tells me Brees would have a very similar level of success.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Orleans Saints (@saints) on Jan 5, 2020 at 12:43pm PST

If Brees doesn’t want to go on TV, then he can return to the Saints for another season of NFL action, which is what I expect to happen.

He most certainly still has enough juice left in the tank to keep winning football games in the league. There’s no doubt about that at all.

Brees is absolutely still one of the best players in the league.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Orleans Saints (@saints) on Jan 5, 2020 at 10:08am PST

We’ll see what Brees decides to do, but I’d be surprised if he’s not playing on Sundays in 2020.