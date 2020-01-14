Ivanka Wows In Jaw-Dropping Black And White Print Blazer And Pants Combo In Atlanta

Ivanka Trump absolutely wowed when she stepped out Tuesday in a jaw-dropping black and white print blazer and pants combo during a trip to Atlanta.

The first daughter looked just as stunning as ever in pictures/clips in the long sleeve jacket and matching print trousers as she joined Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and other government officials at Atlanta’s Safe Haven Survivors of Human Trafficking. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

“You really represent resilience and strength on a level we will never know” – ⁦@IvankaTrump⁩ meets with sex trafficking victims in Atlanta https://t.co/VKVz55BX0e — Marc Lotter – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@marc_lotter) January 14, 2020

Ivanka Trump and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp visit Atlanta’s Safe Haven Survivors of Human Trafficking. pic.twitter.com/Kpsatv49m4 — The Hill (@thehill) January 14, 2020

She completed the truly stunning look with a matching print top, loose hair and black high heels. To say it was the perfect winter look would be a serious understatement.(RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

Trump praised the survivors, stating that they “really represent resilience and strength on a level we will never know,” per AJC.com.

WATCH

Ahead of the day’s event, Ivanka tweeted that she would “visit two safe havens that provide women with the opportunity for rescue, restoration, and a chance to start a new life.”

In Atlanta I will visit City of Refuge and Wellspring Living, two transformative organizations that protect the most vulnerable and provide transformative care through spiritual nurturing, therapeutic services, education, life skills and personal and professional development. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 14, 2020

An estimated 12,400 sex trafficking transactions take place in Atlanta each month. This morning I will visit two safe havens that provide women with the opportunity for rescue, restoration, and a chance to start a new life. I look forward to learning about their important work. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 14, 2020

The first daughter’s fashion sense is always on point has has been noted before. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.