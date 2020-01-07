Ivanka Stuns In Jaw-Dropping Blue And White Pinstripe Pantsuit In Vegas

Ivanka Trump truly turned heads Tuesday when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping navy blue and white pantsuit in Las Vegas at the 2020 CES expo.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve pinstripe jacket and matching pants number as she joined Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association, in a keynote address during the world’s largest tech conference. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

The look was from female London designer, Racil Chalhoub, per a White House official. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the great winter outfit with loose hair and navy blue high heels.

To say she looked sharp would be a serious understatement.

“Thank you,” Ivanka tweeted after the event. “This is my passion, lifting ALL Americans! We’re getting it done by working together.”

This is my passion, lifting ALL Americans! We’re getting it done by working together. https://t.co/hCsau1xwPO — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 7, 2020

The first daughter’s fashion sense is always right on no matter what the occasion. Most recently, she wowed when she showed up in a gorgeous black and white houndstooth coat during a trip to Paris before the New Year.

View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

