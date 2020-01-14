PREVIEW: Wisconsin Needs To Get A Win Over Maryland

Wisconsin needs to get a huge win over Maryland in a major Big Ten showdown Tuesday night.

We're coming off a monster win against Penn State this past Saturday, and now it's time to keep the momentum rolling.

The Badgers are sitting at 10-6. Is that great? No, but we’ve shown some very strong signs, and Kobe King and Micah Potter have both played very well lately.

Now, we’re going to be playing one of the best teams in America, and I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity.

Every game is an opportunity to notch another win on our belt, and that’s what we’ll be doing Tuesday night against the Terrapins.

You better believe we’re coming ready to take souls when we take the court against Maryland. Anybody who thinks differently is fixing to get embarrassed.

Tuesday night is another opportunity to take a step forward, and go where we want to go. Tune in on ESPN 2 at 9:00 EST. It’s going to be a hell of a fun game.