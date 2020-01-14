SURVEY: 53% Of People In Alabama Support The Crimson Tide

A recent survey makes it seem like support for different football teams in Alabama isn’t very even.

AL.com reported that a survey from Samford revealed that 53% of people in the state cheer for the Crimson Tide, 34% pull for Auburn and 13% support UAB. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Everybody tries to make you think the Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers have pretty even support. Clearly, that might not be the case at all.

Alabama doesn’t just have more fans, but they’re pulling down a majority of the fans in the state. That’s a shade surprising.

I absolutely expected it to be more like 51/49 or something more along those lines. I didn’t expect Auburn to be the 30s.

Not a great look for the War Eagle crowd.

As for the 13% pulling for UAB, is that a joke? Who the hell would cheer for UAB while in the same state as Alabama and Auburn?

That makes no sense at all. In fact, that number is a complete joke.

Shout out to Nick Saban’s crew for running the state. It’s not even close.