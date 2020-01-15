Rep. Schiff Says GOP Is Stopping A ‘Fair Trial.’ Here’s How He Conducted Himself During The House Hearing

Rep. Adam Schiff said Wednesday that Republicans are getting in the way of a fair impeachment trial, but the California lawmaker was singing a different tune during the House hearing.

“This time has given us the ability to show the American people the necessity of a fair trial, to expose the degree to which [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell is working hand-in-hand” with President Donald Trump to turn the trial into a “sham,” Schiff, a Democrat, said at a press conference.

Schiff’s comments come as the House transfers impeachment articles to the Senate. His comments also come after he spent the bulk of a House impeachment hearing stifling questions from Republicans.

