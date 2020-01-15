Bobby Petrino And Art Briles Are Both Being Reported As The New Football Coach At Missouri State

There seems to be some massive confusion surrounding who will be the next head coach at Missouri State.

According to Chad Plein, former Arkansas and Louisville coach Bobby Petrino will be taking over.

Multiple people have told me Bobby Petrino will be the next head football coach at Missouri State. — Chad Plein (@chadplein) January 15, 2020

There’s just one major problem. FootballScoop reported that Art Briles will be introduced as the head coach today. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Source: Art Briles to be announced as new head coach tomorrow… https://t.co/13fXSyN8Lp — FootballScoop Staff (@FootballScoop) January 15, 2020

This is what college football fans are for. There’s one job opening and two very famous names are both being reported as the winner.

Is it Briles? Is it Petrino? Does anybody know for sure? This is what we live for! Inject this right into my veins.

No matter which of the two gets the job, it’s going to send shockwaves through the sport. Briles got run out of Baylor after a sexual assault scandal involving the football program, and he hasn’t coached at a high level since.

Petrino got pushed out of Arkansas in spectacular fashion and then was fired by Louisville. They’re two massive names in the sport, but they’ve both had some very tough years lately.

We’ll see which one Missouri State goes with, but no matter what, we’re about to have shockwaves sent through the sport.