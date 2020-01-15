LSU Beating Clemson In The National Title Game Averaged 25.5 Million Viewers On ESPN

The college football national title game between LSU and Clemson put up some monster TV ratings late Monday night on ESPN.

According to a release from the network, the Tigers from Baton Rouge winning the championship averaged 25.5 million viewers.

That made it the most-watched cable broadcast in two years.

I love to see it. I absolutely love to see it! There’s nothing that gets me going like football games putting up monster TV ratings.

It’s not hard to see why this game did so well. The storylines were all there for people to consume. You had Clemson going for their third title in four years, LSU was the hottest team in America, Joe Burrow had taken the country by storm and you had two of the best coaches in America in Dabo Swinney and Ed Orgeron.

This game was going to 100% put up some monster numbers from the start.

That puts an end to the college football season and the ratings until the start of the 2020 campaign. I think it’s safe to say the year was a smashing success.

College football got monster numbers across all the networks, and we went out with a gigantic night in the title game.

I can’t wait to see what we get next season. At this rate, the numbers will be through the roof!