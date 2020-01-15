Watch And Listen To Patrick Mahomes Mic’d Up Against The Houston Texans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was mic’d up against the Houston Texans, and it was awesome.

The Texans jumped out to a monster lead Sunday against the Chiefs, and the game appeared to be over before we even knew what happened.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Houston Texans (@houstontexans) on Jan 12, 2020 at 12:26pm PST

However, Mahomes had very different plans. In a Twitter video posted by the NFL, the young passer gave his teammates a passionate speech to make a comeback.

Give it a watch below.

Down by 24, @PatrickMahomes led the @Chiefs in a playoff comeback for the ages.

All starting with this TD.@insidetheNFL pic.twitter.com/LqwA0GNoho — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) January 13, 2020

I still can’t believe how that game went Sunday. The Chiefs were down by 24 points! We’re talking about it being a three-score game if you successfully convert every single two point conversion attempt!

Yet, Mahomes just wasn’t ready for his season to end. He balled out, put on a show and ended up hanging 51 on the Texans.

It was a performance unlike the ones we’re used to seeing in the NFL.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs) on Jan 13, 2020 at 6:17am PST

Mahomes’ leadership and skills on the field are in some extremely rarified air. He’s an absurdly talented young man, and there’s no question at all that he has a bright future ahead of him.

First, he needs to take care of business against the Tennessee Titans. It should be a great game Sunday!