Jason Garrett Interviews For New York Giants Offensive Coordinator Position

Jason Garrett has reportedly interviewed with the New York Giants to be the team’s offensive coordinator.

According to Jordan Raanan, Garrett interviewed with Joe Judge at some point Wednesday. There's been no official announcement on whether he'll be added to the staff or not.

Ian Rapoport also reported that Garrett, who coached the Dallas Cowboys the past season, interviewed for the job.

This would be a great addition for Joe Judge’s staff. I think I speak for football fans everywhere when I say Judge’s hiring in New York was a bit of a surprise.

He was a position coach on the New England Patriots, and doesn’t have head coaching experience. That’s a bit of a red flag for fans of the Giants.

Experience goes a long way in the NFL. That’s just the reality of the situation, and Judge doesn’t have much at all.

Having said that, adding Garrett would instantly inject a ton of experience into the staff. His time in Dallas didn’t end well, but he was a head coach in the NFL for a long time.

He’s a true pro, everybody who knows him seems to think highly of him and he knows his X’s and O’s. He could be exactly what Judge needs.

We’ll see what happens, but I think there’s a very high chance Judge ends up hiring Garrett. The move would make a ton of sense.