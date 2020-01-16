REPORT: Kate Middleton Says Prince William Does Not Want More Children

Kate Middleton and Prince William may have completed their family.

During a Wednesday appearance at the Khidmat Centre in Bradford, Yorkshire, Middleton was overheard talking about the future of her family, according to a report published by Fox News.

“I don’t think William wants any more,” Middleton was heard saying to the crowd when asked if there would be a fourth royal baby.

Middleton and William are already parents to Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4 and Prince Louis, 1.

This isn’t the first time Middleton has made comments regarding the expansion of her family. During the couple’s tour of Northern Ireland in February of 2018, Middle was again asked the question if there would be a baby number four.

“I think William would be a little worried,” she replied then. (RELATED: Queen Elizabeth II Responds To Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Decision With Message Of Support)

Wednesday marked the first public outing for the couple since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would be stepping down from their “senior” royal roles.

Prince Harry and Markle made the announcement last week on their Instagram accounts. After a private meeting between Prince Harry, Prince William, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen made a public statement supporting the decision.

“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family,” the statement said. “Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”