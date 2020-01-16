LSU Says Odell Beckham Jr. Might Have Given Players Real Money After National Title Game

LSU has admitted Odell Beckham Jr. might have given players real money after beating Clemson.

Following the huge national title victory, OBJ could be seen handing players what certainly appeared to be real cash. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Here’s Jontre Kirklin also getting money … pic.twitter.com/ZPLEGqWkZc — Mark (@markaduck) January 14, 2020

Initially the school said it was fake, but has now backtracked, admitting that it could be real money. LSU added they’re in contact with the SEC and NCAA. You can read the full statement from the school below.

This is so stupid on the part of OBJ. He just put his former school in a very compromising position. The NCAA is going to lose its mind over this.

Why would he do this? Is he so desperate for attention that he thought committing NCAA violations in front of the cameras was worth it?

What an absolute circus.

Believe it or not, it’s sometimes okay to not draw massive amounts of attention to yourself. That’s advice OBJ apparently never got.

Now, he’s got the eyes of the NCAA on the program after what should have been a great night. Again, this is an absolute circus.

The NCAA is going to have a field day over this. They’re going to be so upset, and I can’t wait to see how they handle the situation.