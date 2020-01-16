‘Brittle And Completely Weak’: Morning Joe’s Mika Brzezinski Says Warren Is Lying About Sanders Feud

Morning Joe’s Mika Brzezinski slammed Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren Thursday and said she has “a bad feeling” the presidential candidate is lying about her 2018 meeting with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The two presidential candidates have been feuding over allegations that Sanders told Warren in a private December 2018 meeting that he didn’t believe a woman could win the presidency. Warren confronted Sanders during Tuesday’s Democratic debate and the hot-mic moment was aired Wednesday evening.

Brzezinski immediately ripped into Warren after MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” showed a clip of the hot-mic moment Thursday.

WATCH:

“Oh, you mean the sound of what they actually were saying when she would not shake his hand after they fought about something she decided to thrust into this election weeks before Iowa that makes her look brittle and completely weak after she’s had a robust campaign where she looked like a happy warrior who really had this all in control, and then this happens?” Brzezinski said.

Many have speculated that Warren herself leaked this story in an effort to get a boost up ahead of the 2020 election.

“I don’t know what happened there, but somebody’s not telling the truth, and I have a bad feeling it might be the accuser,” Brzezinski continued. (RELATED: Mika Brzezinski Pushes The Idea That Trump Isn’t Barron’s Father)

The “Morning Joe” co-host has been all-in on the Warren-Sanders feud, calling out CNN Wednesday over moderator Abby Phillip’s of questioning about the situation during the democratic debate. After Sanders denied saying a woman “couldn’t win” the presidency while on the debate stage Tuesday, Phillip appeared to ignore his answer.

“Senator Warren, what did you think when Senator Sanders told you a woman could not win the election?” Phillip asked, not acknowledging the fact that Sanders had just denied the allegation. Sanders laughed and shook his head when she asked the question.

Brzezinski said Wednesday that she was “completely confused” by CNN’s line of questioning and why Phillip ignored Sanders’ answer.