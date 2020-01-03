Ivy League Professor Goes Uncontested On Morning Joe As He Trashes America In Wake Of Soleimani Killing

A professor from Columbia University went uncontested on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” as he bashed America following the killing of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

Jeffrey Sachs spoke to co-host Joe Scarborough said that President Donald Trump and the administration have “been trying to destabilize Iran” for years. He added that the decision to kill Soleimani, who was planning attacks on American diplomats and service members in Iraq, “makes no sense.”

“Since Trump came into office the policy is regime change and destabilization of Iran. It’s very dangerous. It makes no sense,” Sachs said. (RELATED: BBC Correspondent Says Death Of Qasem Soleimani Was ‘Murder’)

Sachs continued on to bash America with zero pushback from the “Morning Joe” co-hosts, adding that he doesn’t consider Iran to be an enemy of the United States. Sachs also bashed America for “deliberately destabilizing” the region.

“After the Iranian revolution in 1979 the U.S. armed Iraq to attack Iran in an absolutely brutal war,” Sachs said. “We have imposed sanctions for decades on Iran and now after a global agreement was reached we try to crush the Iranian economy and destabilize the regime through absolutely deliberate policies in our face and then say they’re our enemy?”

“Well, we have been at war with Iran for decades, actually. It’s weird — it’s absolutely weird because there’s nothing intrinsic that makes Iran an enemy of the United States in any way,” he added.

The leader of Iran’s elite Quds Force was killed during an airstrike Thursday ordered by President Donald Trump near the Baghdad, Iraq, airport, the Pentagon said in a statement. Soleimani was “actively developing plans” to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq, the statement read.

Soleimani was also responsible for the Dec. 31 attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, the Pentagon said.