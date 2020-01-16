STUDY: Women Like Men With Beards Over Guys Who Are Clean Shaven

A new study is a big win for guys with facial hair.

According to the Daily Star, a study from the University of Queensland, which polled 919 women, showed most women found guys with beards more attractive than those without them. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Naturally, this is a big day for guys like myself who have been rocking different kinds of facial hair for years. I’ve been rocking a beard since I was 18, and I’ll die with one on my face.

I’m not really sure why we needed a study to tell us guys with beards are better than those without. I kind of just figured it was obvious.

If you have the ability to grow facial hair, then you have to do it. It’s that simple. There’s no way around it at all.

You’re letting society down by having a clean shaven face. We didn’t storm the beaches of Normandy so that men could look like hipsters raised in France.

This is America. In this country, you either grow a beard or you sit at the kid’s table during the holidays. There’s no room for debate or discussion.

These are the rules we’ve all agreed on.

Now, for those of you who are with me in this thinking, I suggest you grab a beer and toast yourself. After all, those of us with beards have some ladies who would like to meet us.