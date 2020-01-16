Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ Leads Pack As Bestselling Album Of 2019

Taylor Swift proved once again she’s the queen with her album “Lover” leading the pack as the bestselling record of 2019 and the rest aren’t even close.

The 30-year-old pop singer scored the title after “Lover” sold 1.085,000 copies, per Forbes magazine in a piece published Thursday. It wasn’t only the bestselling record, but also the only performer to sell copies to surpass the hundred thousand mark and hit a million. (RELATED: Scooter Braun Gives New Taylor Swift Album Praise Amid Feud Over Masters)

The “Me!” hitmaker‘s latest album physically sold 699,000 copies and digitally another 386,000 copies. (RELATED: Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation Stadium Tour’ Hits Netflix And Here’s What Everyone Is Saying)

The next closest in a distant second place was Billie Eilish’s debut record “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” which sold 676,000 copies.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born” soundtrack rounded out the top three after selling 486,000 copies.

The hugely popular K-Pop Band, BTS, also made it into the top ten list with their album “Map of the Soul: Persona” selling 454,00 albums.

And rounding out the top 10, after selling 333,000 copies of “Abbey Road,” was the Beatles after the group celebrated the the record’s fiftieth anniversary last year by putting out a special reissue.