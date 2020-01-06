Entertainment

Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Have Most Public Date At 2020 Golden Globes

US-ENTERTAINMENT-TEEN CHOICE AWARDS

(Photo credit JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn have their most public date night yet when the two made it clear they were together at the Golden Globes Sunday.

The 30-year-old pop singer looked over the moon in a series of pictures/clips that surfaced on social media Sunday and Monday from the “Lover” singer’s and her beau’s appearance at the 77th annual awards show in Beverly Hills, California, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Check them out! (RELATED: Scooter Braun Gives New Taylor Swift Album Praise Amid Feud Over Masters)

The “Shake It Off” hitmaker and Alwyn didn’t hit the red carpet together, but made it clear they are together as they enjoyed their evening seated together. (RELATED: Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation Stadium Tour’ Hits Netflix And Here’s What Everyone Is Saying)

The “Me!” hitmaker and actor have been rumored to be seeing each other since 2016, but have kept their relationship very quiet and out of the public eye.