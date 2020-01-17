Kirk Herbstreit Criticizes LSU, Says He Wasn’t A ‘Fan’ Of The Team’s ‘Postgame’ Behavior

ESPN pundit Kirk Herbstreit wasn’t impressed with the way LSU handled beating Clemson in the national title game.

LSU defeated Dabo Swinney and Trevor Lawrence to take home the national championship trophy Monday, and the behavior after the fact was less than stellar. Odell Beckham Jr. was behaving like an idiot, players might have taken money from him and the overall optics weren’t great. The former Ohio State quarterback didn’t like what he saw. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Herbstreit said the following on his podcast, according to 247Sports:

I will say this: as much as we’re celebrating this team, I wasn’t a real fan of the postgame stuff, the OBJ stuff with the money. The way they handled themselves at times. If it’s just about 2019, great. But this is about staying power, right? This isn’t the finish line of their program. Don’t they wanna win in 2020, don’t they wanna win in 2021? I almost feel like it’s all the chips in, we made it, that’s it and forget everything else.

It’s pretty damn hard to disagree with Herbstreit here. I think he’s speaking for college football fans everywhere.

I understand OBJ isn’t on the team, but his actions reflect upon the LSU program. The players are welcome to smoke cigars and celebrate.

Nobody is against that, but this LSU team just had bizarre behavior after beating Clemson. It’s almost like they just didn’t know how to act.

As people say, you should always act like you’ve been there before. Act like you belong. Apparently, that just didn’t extend to the Tigers.

Again, a lot of this seemingly stems from OBJ, who isn’t even on the team anymore. You can’t hold all the players accountable for his antics, but it just wasn’t a great look.

As Herbstreit also pointed out, you don’t see Clemson and Alabama behaving poorly after big wins. Why? They expect to be there.

Hopefully, Coach O gets his guys in line because they’re way too good for petty antics and shenanigans.