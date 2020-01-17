REPORT: Police Officer Wanted To ‘Punch’ Odell Beckham Jr. After Alleged Butt Slap

A police officer wanted to swing on Odell Beckham Jr. after he allegedly slapped his butt.

The Cleveland Browns superstar was caught on video allegedly hitting a police officer in the locker room following LSU’s win over Clemson in the national title game. An arrest warrant has since been issued. You can watch a video of the alleged incident below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s true. Police were trying to arrest LSU players for smoking cigars in the locker room after they beat Clemson to win the National Championship on Monday. Before you ask, yes that’s Odell Beckham Jr giving the cop a love tap pic.twitter.com/AqRMcKG8N2 — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) January 15, 2020

NOLA.com reported the following details on the officer’s decision to press charges:

The 48-year-old lieutenant said his first reaction was to punch Beckham, a former LSU player, but that he kept his cool. The next day, however, the officer called the New Orleans Police Department and said he wanted to press charges, according to court records. … As of late Thursday, Beckham, who played his prep football at New Orleans’ Isidore Newman School, had neither surrendered to authorities nor been arrested in connection with the accusation of simple battery.

It’s incidents like this one that remind us that some police officers show a tremendous amount of restraint. He had every right to defend himself against OBJ, and he 100% could have arrested him on the spot.

What the hell was OBJ thinking? The dude is a nonstop distraction, and he’s quickly doing down a very bad path.

Somehow, we’re talking about him instead of the LSU Tigers after their incredible season. He made the entire national title game about himself.

I don’t know what the police will do with him going forward after he turns himself in, but I’d recommend finding some good attorneys because that video isn’t good.

Next time, OBJ should consider not drawing so much damn attention to himself. Believe it or not, it’s okay to not be the focus at times.