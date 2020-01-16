REPORT: Arrest Warrant Issued For Odell Beckham Jr. After He Allegedly Slapped A Cop On The Butt

An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. after his alleged actions late Monday night.

The NFL superstar and former LSU player is accused of hitting a police officer on the butt following the Tigers beating Clemson for the title. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to WBRZ, an arrest warrant for OBJ for simple battery was issued Thursday in New Orleans. More details aren’t known at this time.

You can watch a video of the alleged altercation below.

It’s true. Police were trying to arrest LSU players for smoking cigars in the locker room after they beat Clemson to win the National Championship on Monday. Before you ask, yes that’s Odell Beckham Jr giving the cop a love tap pic.twitter.com/AqRMcKG8N2 — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) January 15, 2020

Well, this is what happens when you allegedly do things without thinking. I have no idea what OBJ was thinking Monday night, but he has been in the news nonstop ever since.

He handed players what appeared to be money, and now there’s a warrant out for his arrest. Not great at all.

Here’s Jontre Kirklin also getting money … pic.twitter.com/ZPLEGqWkZc — Mark (@markaduck) January 14, 2020

We’ll see what happens with him going forward, but it sounds like the police want to have a talk with him.

Keep checking back for more updates on OBJ when we have them.