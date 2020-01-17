REPORT: Logan Paul Vs. Antonio Brown Fight Could Happen In April

Logan Paul might fight Antonio Brown in a few months.

According to TMZ, a boxing match between the two could go down as early as April. Nothing is officially set in stone, but that’s what DAZN and Matchroom Boxing are apparently gunning for. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul) on Nov 9, 2019 at 10:53am PST

I can’t tell you all how badly I want this to happen. I honestly can’t wait for Logan Paul to boat race the disgraced NFL player.

Somebody needs to end this Antonio Brown circus. Somebody needs to step up and be a hero. Is Logan Paul that guy?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ab on Nov 15, 2019 at 4:38pm PST

He just might be. At the very least, I hope he is because I just want to watch him knock around Brown. I can’t wait to see it!

The fact Brown is also even serious about this fight goes to show he knows the NFL is off the table. There’s no way he’d do it if he thought he’d be back to playing on Sundays.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ab on Nov 5, 2019 at 6:58am PST

Either way, I’m all in on Logan Paul. I’m all in! I think most of the nation is riding with me!