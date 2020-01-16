Editorial

NFL Agent Drew Rosenhaus Terminates Relationship With Antonio Brown

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Antonio Brown has lost his agent agent Drew Rosenhaus.

According to Adam Schefter, Rosenhaus “terminated” his relationship with the disgraced NFL free agent until Brown gets “gets help” and “counsel.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Good for Rosenhaus. Why would you ever want to be associated with Brown? After his recent actions involving the police and a woman, he’s clearly incredibly toxic.

The man doesn’t just have some issues. He has some problems that are going to require help, and Rosenhaus quitting on him could be the wake up call he needs.

The bad news for Brown here is that this pretty much ends his NFL career for the foreseeable future. Rosenhaus is one of the best agents in the game.

If he’s cutting ties with Brown, then it’s a signal to the rest of the league that the dude has no business playing on Sundays.

 

Props to Rosenhaus for doing what needed to be done.