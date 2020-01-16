NFL Agent Drew Rosenhaus Terminates Relationship With Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown has lost his agent agent Drew Rosenhaus.

According to Adam Schefter, Rosenhaus "terminated" his relationship with the disgraced NFL free agent until Brown gets "gets help" and "counsel."

Agent Drew Rosenhaus conditionally terminated his relationship with Antonio Brown today until the free-agent WR seeks counsel, per an NFLPA source. Rosenhaus wrote in the letter that the NFLPA received today that he would like to work with Brown, but not until he first gets help. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2020

Good for Rosenhaus. Why would you ever want to be associated with Brown? After his recent actions involving the police and a woman, he’s clearly incredibly toxic.

The man doesn’t just have some issues. He has some problems that are going to require help, and Rosenhaus quitting on him could be the wake up call he needs.

AB lost his damn mind this morning… @AB84 maybe it’s a good idea if he doesn’t come back to the @NFL it looks like he’s been hit upside the head one too many times #BrainBoomin #antoniobrown #losthismind pic.twitter.com/ZIgb9mXIAu — Blog Boy Takes (@BlogBoyTakes) January 13, 2020

The bad news for Brown here is that this pretty much ends his NFL career for the foreseeable future. Rosenhaus is one of the best agents in the game.

If he’s cutting ties with Brown, then it’s a signal to the rest of the league that the dude has no business playing on Sundays.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ab on Jan 12, 2020 at 8:03pm PST

Props to Rosenhaus for doing what needed to be done.