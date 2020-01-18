Editorial

REPORT: Police Officer Who Odell Beckham Jr. Allegedly Slapped On The Butt Doesn’t Want To Press Charges

OBJ Arrest Warrant (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/MusikFan4Life/status/1217513834744893446)

Odell Beckham Jr. might have the charge against him dropped.

OBJ was charged with simple battery after he allegedly slapped a cop on the butt Monday night after LSU beat Clemson in the national title game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, he might not end up being in legal trouble after all. According to ESPN, the police officer he allegedly hit doesn’t want to press charges.

He reportedly signed an affidavit stating he’s not interested in pursuing charges against the Cleveland Browns star receiver.

 

Well, it looks like OBJ might have caught a huge break. ESPN added that the charge could go away as early as this weekend.

All things considered, it sounds like the NFL star is going to go unscathed after an arrest warrant was issued for him earlier in the week.

 

Now, he should learn how to behave in the public eye so he doesn’t find himself looking like a clown on the night his team wins the national title.