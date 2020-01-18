REPORT: Police Officer Who Odell Beckham Jr. Allegedly Slapped On The Butt Doesn’t Want To Press Charges

Odell Beckham Jr. might have the charge against him dropped.

OBJ was charged with simple battery after he allegedly slapped a cop on the butt Monday night after LSU beat Clemson in the national title game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s true. Police were trying to arrest LSU players for smoking cigars in the locker room after they beat Clemson to win the National Championship on Monday. Before you ask, yes that’s Odell Beckham Jr giving the cop a love tap pic.twitter.com/AqRMcKG8N2 — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) January 15, 2020

However, he might not end up being in legal trouble after all. According to ESPN, the police officer he allegedly hit doesn’t want to press charges.

He reportedly signed an affidavit stating he’s not interested in pursuing charges against the Cleveland Browns star receiver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Jan 8, 2020 at 2:38pm PST

Well, it looks like OBJ might have caught a huge break. ESPN added that the charge could go away as early as this weekend.

All things considered, it sounds like the NFL star is going to go unscathed after an arrest warrant was issued for him earlier in the week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Sep 25, 2019 at 12:11pm PDT

Now, he should learn how to behave in the public eye so he doesn’t find himself looking like a clown on the night his team wins the national title.