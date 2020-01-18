Unfit To Print Episode 37: CNN Goes To Bat For Elizabeth Warren, Throws Bernie Sanders To The Wolves

CNN proved that it is in the tank for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren this week when they took her side in a he said, she said debate with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Sanders was accused of sexism based on something he allegedly said during a private meeting with Warren in 2018. There is no proof Sanders ever made the offending remark beyond Warren’s insistence, but CNN treated her word as fact. (RELATED: ‘Media Malpractice’: CNN Faces Backlash For One-Sided Questioning On Sanders Vs. Warren)
LISTEN:
CNN’s treatment of the situation proved that they’re still in cahoots with the Democratic Party, which doesn’t want to see Sanders win the 2020 nomination.
LISTEN:
On this week’s episode, host Amber Athey also analyzes the media’s reaction to Republican Arizona Sen. Martha McSally calling CNN’s Manu Raju a “liberal hack.” No one had the same reaction when Democratic New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez called a Daily Caller reporter “trash”!
WATCH:
Thanks for watching and don’t forget to check out past episodes:
Unfit To Print Episode 36: CNN Settles After Network Mocked Covington Catholic Kid
Unfit To Print Episode 35: WaPo Reporters Appear To Celebrate Impeachment
Unfit To Print Episode 34: IG Report Debunks Media’s Biggest Lies