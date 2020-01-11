Unfit To Print Episode 36: CNN Settles After Network Mocked Covington Catholic Kid

CNN settled a lawsuit this week with Covington Catholic student Nicholas Sandmann over its coverage of Sandmann’s encounter with Native American elder Nathan Phillips.

It is a rare moment where the media is actually held accountable for the defamatory manner in which it treats people on the right side of the political spectrum. (RELATED: CNN Agrees To Settle With Covington Catholic Student Nick Sandmann)

LISTEN:

The media also spent the week shilling for Iran after President Donald Trump ordered a drone strike that took out top Iranian military general, Qasem Soleimani. Reporters from outlets like MSNBC, The New York Times, and others repeated Iranian state talking points, including bragging about the crowd size at Soleimani’s funeral.

LISTEN:

It is truly a sad state of affairs when the media hates the president so much that they’re willing to embrace an authoritarian regime with massive human rights offenses.

WATCH:

Thanks for watching and check out past episodes of the podcast:

Unfit To Print Episode 35: WaPo Reporters Appear To Celebrate Impeachment

Unfit To Print Episode 34: IG Report Debunks Media’s Biggest Lies