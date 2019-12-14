Unfit To Print Episode 34: IG Report Debunks Media’s Biggest Lies

The IG report on FISA abuse finally dropped this week, and the media is still reeling from all of the lies it uncovered.

In this special episode of “Unfit to Print,” host Amber Athey is running through the craziest things the media said about Rep. Devin Nunes, the Steele dossier, Carter Page, and more.

LISTEN:

Namely, the IG report found that the Steele dossier was “internet rumor” yet was used by the FBI to launch illegal surveillance against the Trump campaign’s Carter Page, who was falsely accused of being a Russian agent. (RELATED: Fmr. FBI Special Agent Reacts To IG Report, He Explains Why He Thinks The Russia Probe Was Politically Motivated)

LISTEN:

The media is going to be very embarrassed this week as they run through all of the silly things they said about Crossfire Hurricane — CNN has already issued a correction admitting the campaign was spied on by “confidential human informants.”

WATCH:

Thanks for watching and check out other episodes:

Unfit To Print Episode 33: CNN Hits 3-Year Ratings Low Amid Impeachment Drama

Unfit To Print Episode 32: Media Scrambles To Retract Obama’s Immigration Record

Unfit To Print Episode 31: Leftist Media Launches Sexist Attacks On Republican Women