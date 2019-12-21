Unfit To Print Episode 35: WaPo Reporters Appear To Celebrate Impeachment

President Donald Trump was impeached by the Democratic-led House of Representatives this week, and the media couldn’t get enough.
Some gloated about how there would forever be an “asterisk” next to the president’s name, while a group of Washington Post reporters enjoyed their “Merry Impeachmas” with pints of Guinness and spinach and artichoke dip. (RELATED: ‘Merry Impeachmas’ — Washington Post Reporters Appear To Celebrate Impeachment)
LISTEN:
CNN’s Brian Stelter got upset at Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch for promoting his book on “partisan” “Fox & Friends,” apparently forgetting that several liberal justices have promoted their own books on Stephen Colbert’s late night show. Double standards!
LISTEN:
Businessman Andrew Yang gave a refreshing answer about impeachment during Thursday night’s Democratic debate, ripping the media for its obsessive coverage of Russiagate and Ukraine instead of focusing on the issues that the American people care about.
WATCH:
