Kellyanne Conway: ‘I Don’t Think It Was Dr. King’s Vision’ For Democrats To Impeach Trump

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told a reporter Monday that she doesn’t think impeaching President Donald Trump was part of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “vision” for America.

“I’ve held my opinion on it for a very long time,” Conway told NBC News’ Geoff Bennett, “but when you see the articles of impeachment they came out, I don’t think it was Dr. King’s vision to have Americans dragged through a process where the president is not going to be removed from office, is not being charged with bribery, extortion, high crimes or misdemeanors.”

“And I think that anybody who cares about ‘and justice for all’ on today or any day of the year will appreciate the fact that now the president now will have a full-throttle defense on the facts, and everybody should have that.” she said.

The quote comes as the Trump campaign released a video Monday celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day, declaring that “His Dream is Now Our Dream.”

Civil rights champion Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. changed the course of history. He brought out the best in America by opening our eyes & lifting the conscience of our nation. We must carry on this great American hero's legacy of justice, equality & freedom.

Conway has been a prominent defender of Trump on the issue of impeachment, recently mocking the media for giving indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas a platform.

"I would just caution against that because being against Donald Trump doesn't mean that you are honest or trustworthy or a good person or not under criminal indictment. It should not be the only threshold question," she said.