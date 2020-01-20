Politics

Kellyanne Conway: ‘I Don’t Think It Was Dr. King’s Vision’ For Democrats To Impeach Trump

Kellyanne Conway slams Obama after North Korea summit./Screenshot

Fox News

Justin Caruso Contributor
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told a reporter Monday that she doesn’t think impeaching President Donald Trump was part of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “vision” for America.

“I’ve held my opinion on it for a very long time,” Conway told NBC News’ Geoff Bennett, “but when you see the articles of impeachment they came out, I don’t think it was Dr. King’s vision to have Americans dragged through a process where the president is not going to be removed from office, is not being charged with bribery, extortion, high crimes or misdemeanors.”

“And I think that anybody who cares about ‘and justice for all’ on today or any day of the year will appreciate the fact that now the president now will have a full-throttle defense on the facts, and everybody should have that.” she said.

The quote comes as the Trump campaign released a video Monday celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day, declaring that “His Dream is Now Our Dream.”

Conway has been a prominent defender of Trump on the issue of impeachment, recently mocking the media for giving indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas a platform.

“I would just caution against that because being against Donald Trump doesn’t mean that you are honest or trustworthy or a good person or not under criminal indictment. It should not be the only threshold question,” she said. (RELATED: Kellyanne Conway Blasts Democratic ‘Apologists’ For Iran, Wonders If Buttigieg Would Have Invited Soleimani ‘Into The Wine Cave’)