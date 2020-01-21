Quarterback D’Eriq King Officially Transfers To Miami

Quarterback D’Eriq King will be playing at Miami for his senior season.

Despite initially shooting down a report that he was committing to the Hurricanes after leaving Houston, the star dual-threat quarterback announced late Monday afternoon that he was headed to Miami. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram The story is still being written.. LETS GO! #TheU A post shared by D’Eriq King (@deriqking) on Jan 20, 2020 at 2:06pm PST

Well, I guess that ends that, folks. King is headed to the ACC to play one season for the Hurricanes. This is a huge get for Manny Diaz.

The quarterback situation for Miami this past season was absolutely atrocious. It was horrible on every single level.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D’Eriq King (@deriqking) on Sep 1, 2018 at 7:05pm PDT

Despite Tate Martell having all the hype in the world, he was relegated to the bench before the season even got off to a start.

The Hurricanes struggled at the position all season, and it was tough for fans to watch. King should fix that problem immediately.

He is one of the best quarterbacks in America, and is incredibly athletic. There’s no doubt Miami now has their starting quarterback for 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D’Eriq King (@deriqking) on Nov 12, 2018 at 6:09pm PST

Can he elevate them to a highly competitive level? I wouldn’t rule it out. Given his arm and feet, the man can make just about any play necessary.