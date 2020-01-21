Impeachment Trial Day One

It’s day one of the Senate impeachment trial and Derek is violently ill, so today’s show is a rerun. Sorry.

On today’s podcast we get into how Democrats handled the actual naming of impeachment managers and how it was all a made-for-TV event. The only thing missing from the whole ceremony was any allegation of a crime. We also cover how pulling Democratic Senators running for president off the campaign trail during the trial will impact the race and who will benefit.

Listen to the show:

In a convoluted, garbled speech, Nancy Pelosi announce who her impeachment managers will be for a Senate trial. Unsurprisingly, it’s dominated by left-wingers who supported impeachment long before the so-called whistleblower filed the third-hand report about Ukraine. Weird, right? Of course, Pelosi couldn’t help but be less than truthful during the event. We get into all of it.

The Senate trial will force all Senators running for president to leave the campaign trail, which will be a huge advantage for Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg, who will essentially have Iowa and New Hampshire to themselves in the last days leading up to the votes. Was this the reason for the delay in transmitting the articles, the establishment helping establishment candidate Biden? We explore the possibilities.

Creepy porn lawyer Michael Avenatti has been arrested again and charged with even more crimes. It’s an amazing fall from grace for the one time hero of the media, which curiously now pretends they didn’t build him up to be a superstar. But we have the audio to refresh their memories.

Today’s podcast is sponsored by Life Change Tea, check out their website to gain more energy and improve your life! And don’t forget to enter promo code “Derek” at check out to receive 10% off your order.