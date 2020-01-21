Matthew McConaughey’s New Movie ‘The Gentlemen’ Comes Out Soon

Matthew McConaughey’s new movie “The Gentlemen” gets here in a couple days.

The plot of the film, according to IMDB, is, “A British drug lord tries to sell off his highly profitable empire to a dynasty of Oklahoma billionaires.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

The cast for “The Gentlemen” is also absolutely loaded. McConaughey is just one of the many stars who will appear in it.

Charlie Hunnam, Colin Farrell, Henry Golding, Jeremy Strong and Hugh Grant are also all starring alongside McConaughey.

As you all know, I’m a huge fan of McConaughey. I think he’s a generational talent, and all the man knows how to do is make hits.

Aside from “Serenity,” his last several films have been great. “True Detective” is also one of the greatest TV shows ever made.

Now, he’s starring in another hit film with an A-list cast about a drug empire being sold off. If that doesn’t make you interested, I don’t know what ever would.

This is McConaughey we’re talking about! This is one of the greatest actors of a generation.

You can catch it in theaters starting Friday. I’ll be seeing it Saturday, and I’ll have my review for all of you shortly after that.

Can’t wait!