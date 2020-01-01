Matthew McConaughey Shares Important Message For The Start Of 2020

Matthew McConaughey recently dropped an awesome video to hype up the start of 2020.

McConaughey, who is one of the greatest actors to ever live, posted a Twitter video Tuesday stating, “Well, if 2019 was ‘it’d be a lot cooler if you did,’ I’m looking for 2020 to be a lot cooler because we do. See you there!” (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

Watch the incredible video below.

Inject this kind of energy right into my veins. We’re only a day in, and this video already has me believing 2020 is going to be the best year ever.

I just can’t believe anything else. If McConaughey says 2020 is going to be the year of us doing stuff, then that’s just the way it is.

After all, what McConaughey says goes. There’s a reason that man is an American icon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey) on Nov 16, 2019 at 8:33am PST

This right here is why McConaughey is such a cool dude. Most people are out on social media posting dumb stuff to end 2019 and to start 2020.

Not the “True Detective” star. He’s just out here dropping wisdom for the masses, and getting us hyped up for another year of success.

Honestly, I feel like I might be billionaire by the end of the month after that video.

Never change, Matthew. Never change!