WH Press Sec Stephanie Grisham Blasts Stephen Colbert Over ‘Disgraceful’ Comments ‘Mocking The First Lady’ On MLK Day

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham blasted “irrelevant late night talk show host” Stephen Colbert over his “disgraceful” comments “mocking the first lady” on MLK Day.

“Here we go again – an irrelevant late night talk show host mocking the First Lady, when her main focus is serving the American people,” Grisham told the Daily Caller in response to the CBS’s “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” host suggesting that Melania Trump was not a free woman in his opening monologue on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. (RELATED: The View Has Fiery Debate Over Melania’s #MeToo Comments)

“His comments were disgraceful, and certainly not original, but that doesn’t seem to matter when you’re hurting for ratings,” she added. (RELATED: Melania Shares Jaw-Dropping Throwback Shot While Celebrating Inauguration Day Anniversary: ‘It Is A Great Honor’)

It comes after Colbert talked about President Donald Trump and the first lady’s tweets on MLK day.

“Melania’s tweet was short and sweet. ‘Together we honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. #MLKDay,'” Colbert shared.

He followed that up in his bit by stating that Melania “really relates to Dr. King’s message, especially the part about wanting to be free at last. It’s what I heard.”

WATCH:

“The oddest thing about that tweet was the graphic she used, which just said ‘MLK Day,'” he added. “Timely … and factual. And I’m being told we have a preview of the first lady’s tweet for tomorrow: Together we honor—Tuesday, January 21.’ Again, so truthful.”