The Supreme Court Won’t Rush Obamacare Case, Dealing Setback For Democrats

The Supreme Court will not fast-track two petitions that ask the high court to again review the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate.

The Tuesday morning order means the high court will defer a decision on the future of the Affordable Care Act until the fall, if they choose to hear the dispute at all.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals struck down Obamacare’s individual mandate in December 2019, saying it can no longer be justified on tax grounds. A coalition of blue states and congressional Democrats immediately appealed to the Supreme Court. (RELATED: Supreme Court Denies Appeal Of Michelle Carter, Convicted For Encouraging Boyfriend’s Suicide)

Timing was a factor, however, as the justices usually finalize their docket for a given term in mid-January. Requests for the high court to take up a case usually play out over several months, while both sides submit briefs which the justices discuss in private conferences.

Given the press of time, Democrats asked the high court to consider their petitions on an expedited basis. The Trump administration opposed that request, arguing that lower court proceedings should continue before the justices get involved.

The justices did not disclose a vote count or give reasons for denying the request, as is typical of orders of this nature.

This is breaking news. This post will be updated.

