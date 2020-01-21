The Upcoming Vietnam War Movie ‘The Last Full Measure’ Will Be Released Friday

“The Last Full Measure” will hit theaters Friday.

The plot of the film, according to the YouTube description, is as follows:

The true story of Vietnam War hero William H. Pitsenbarger, a USAF Pararescue medic who saved over sixty men in the U.S. Army’s 1st Infantry Division before making the ultimate sacrifice in one of the bloodiest battles of the war. Thirty-two years later, Pentagon staffer Scott Huffman investigates a decades-long Congressional Medal of Honor request for Pitsenbarger and uncovers a high-level conspiracy prompting him to put his career on the line to seek justice for the fallen airman.

Now, this certainly doesn’t look like a traditional war movie. It doesn’t look like that at all. In fact, it looks like it’s much more of a mystery. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

The cast is also loaded and includes Samuel L. Jackson, Sebastian Stan, Ed Harris, Christopher Plummer and Bradley Whitford.

That’s the definition of a great lineup.

There’s nothing that gets the American public going like a great war movie. There’s also nothing people love more than a great mystery.

It looks like “The Last Full Measure” will combine both.

For those of you curious, you can simply Google William H. Pitsenbarger to find out his story. I’m not going to ruin it here for any of you.

I can’t wait for this movie to come out in theaters. It looks like it’s going to be fascinating, and it’d be hard for it not to be given the cast.

