Cincinnati Bengals Executive: It’s ‘News To Me’ About Not Trading The 1st Pick In NFL Draft

It turns out the Cincinnati Bengals might not be locked in on keeping the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

There had been a report a few days back that the Bengals had decided that they weren’t going to trade the first pick. The common belief is that they’ll use it to draft LSU QB Joe Burrow. However, it sounds like no official decision has been made. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When discussing the report about not trading the top pick, Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin told the team’s website, “That’s news to me.”

“I don’t know that any decision has been made for what we’re going to do in April,” he added. “We’re early in the process. We certainly haven’t had any meetings to determine that at this point. Those will be meetings we’ll have as we go through the process.”

Let’s go ahead and end these shenanigans right now. The Bengals aren’t trading the first overall pick. It’s just not going to happen.

I don’t care whether or not official discussions have taken place or not. The Bengals are 100% hanging onto the pick.

What are they going to do with it? Well, that’s also super simple. They’re taking LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. We can pretend like there are other options, but we all know there aren’t.

Joe Burrow is 100% going to the Bengals, and he’ll go there as the first overall pick in the 2020 draft. When you get the chance to select a franchise quarterback, you take it.

Feel free to comment if you disagree, but you’ll be wrong!