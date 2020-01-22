New York Giants Quarterback Eli Manning Retires From The NFL

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has retired from the NFL.

The team announced Wednesday that the two-time Super Bowl champion was calling it a career after 16 seasons in the league wearing the blue and white.

Eli Manning announces retirement.#ThankYouEli — New York Giants (@Giants) January 22, 2020

There will reportedly be a press conference held Friday for the legendary NFL gunslinger.

Breaking: Eli Manning will hold a news conference Friday to announce his retirement, sources tell @DanGrazianoESPN and @JordanRaanan. pic.twitter.com/ITJMZsuCBF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 22, 2020

Well, there it is, folks. Eli Manning has officially taken off his cleats and hung them up. What an incredible career.

He has two Super Bowl rings, he played the game with nothing but class, he was a great leader and he got to throw the ball around one last time before the end of the season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Giants (@nygiants) on Dec 16, 2019 at 6:32am PST

His final years in the NFL with the Giants might not have gone how Manning and the fans wanted. There wasn’t as much success as people would have wanted.

Still, that doesn’t offset how incredible of a career Manning had with the Giants. Now, he’ll ride off into the sunset.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Giants (@nygiants) on Dec 16, 2019 at 9:21am PST

Well done, Eli. Well done!