Eli Manning Doesn’t Want To Be A Backup, Is Looking At Retiring

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning sounds ready to retire, but won’t openly commit to any future plans.

Manning was benched this season in favor of rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, and played late in the season to cap off an incredible career. Now, it's time for him to decide on his future plans. Without ever openly stating his plans, it sounds like Manning is ready to ride off into the sunset.

According to ESPN, Manning talked about potentially being Jones’ backup going forward, and said, “I doubt it. I doubt it. Backing up is not real fun.”

As to whether or not he’ll hang up his cleats after a historic career, he said, “Yeah, everything is an option. That is the first decision, whether I want to continue to play or not.”

Manning has two Super Bowl rings, he’s arguably the most legendary player in the history of the Giants and he’s 100% going to the hall of fame.

I think he’s done more than enough to secure his legacy. At some point, you just need to know when it’s time to call it quits.

Manning appears to be at that time.

The Giants won’t start him over Daniel Jones, he doesn’t want to be a backup and he shouldn’t go to a different team.

That means retirement is the only option left on the table, and he should take it.

Eli was a hell of a gunslinger in his prime, and now it’s time to enjoy life after football.