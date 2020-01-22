Planned Parenthood Acting President Predicts More Abortion Restrictions In 2020

Acting Planned Parenthood president Alexis McGill Johnson predicted that more abortion restrictions will take place during 2020.

The acting president of Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider, spoke out about what 2020 holds for the abortion movement in an exclusive interview with CBS News posted Wednesday, the 47th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Pro-life lawmakers passed more than 300 laws restricting abortion in 2019, CBS reported, but Johnson said more restrictions are coming.

“We expect to see more of the targeted restrictions against abortion providers, limiting their ability to provide access to services or we will see more intense scrutiny and burdens put, placed … on the person seeking the abortion,” Johnson told CBS. (RELATED: Trump Proclaims Sanctity Of Human Life Day On Anniversary Of Roe V Wade)

Her comments came two days before the annual pro-life demonstration, the 47th March for Life, takes place in Washington, D.C., attended by thousands from across the nation.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments for June Medical Services v. Gee in 2020, marking the first time the Supreme Court has heard an abortion case since the nomination of conservative Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, CBS reported.

“We’re already living in a world where there are abortion deserts, where it’s difficult to access. When you layer on this case, which, if it doesn’t overturn Roe will have the impact of … effectively gutting Roe, the work that we have to do is really push back,” Johnson said.

Planned Parenthood did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

