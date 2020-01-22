President Trump To Be First President In History To Speak In Person At The March For Life

President Donald Trump will attend the March for Life in Washington, D.C., Friday, making him the first U.S. president to do so.

The president will speak at the 47th annual March for Life, a pro-life demonstration following the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, March for Life President Jeanne Mancini announced Wednesday night.

The announcement comes one day after the president declared Jan. 22, the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the Sanctity of Human Life Day. (RELATED: Trump Proclaims Sanctity Of Human Life Day On Anniversary Of Roe V Wade)

“We are deeply honored to welcome President Trump to the 47th annual March for Life,” Mancini said. “He will be the first president in history to attend and we are so excited for him to experience in person how passionate our marchers are about life and protecting the unborn.”

See you on Friday…Big Crowd! https://t.co/MFyWLG4HFZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2020

The March for Life president praised POTUS’s appointment of pro-life judges and federal workers as well as his decision to cut taxpayer funding for abortions and his call to end late-term abortions.

“President Trump and his Administration have been consistent champions for life and their support for the March for Life has been unwavering,” Mancini said. “We are grateful for all these pro-life accomplishments and look forward to gaining more victories for life in the future.”

Trump becoming the first president to ever attend the March for Life in person is “a testament to his commitment to protecting the sanctity of life,” Trump campaign deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“In stark contrast, 2020 Democrats continue to embrace extreme abortion policies, including abortion practically up to the moment of birth, or even beyond,” she added. “There can be no doubt that President Trump is the most pro-life president in our nation’s history.”

