WH Shares Gorgeous Never-Before-Seen Pic Of Trump And Melania To Celebrate Their 15th Wedding Anniversary

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump speak to the press outside the grand ballroom as they arrive for a New Year's celebration at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on December 31, 2019. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
The White House got everyone’s attention Wednesday when it shared a never-before-seen picture of President Donald Trump and Melania Trump to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary.

In the photo shared on the social media accounts for the WH, we see a very gorgeous photo of the president and the first lady arm and arm as they danced together with the band playing in the background. It looks like it was taken around Christmas time either during or after one of the many Christmas party’s that take place during the holidays in the people’s home. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

The sweet caption next to the post simply read, “Happy 15th anniversary, President @realdonaldtrump and @flotus!”

 

The dress FLOTUS is wearing in the stunning photo looked a lot like the jaw-dropping, sparkling, white floor-length gown she wore during the WH Congressional Ball in December 2018. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

Several snaps have also appeared on social media with people wishing the Trump’s a Happy Wedding Anniversary, along with some great photos of the two together.

Happy Anniversary!