Viral Video Shows 49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan Calling Out A Holding Before It Happens

One viral video shows how incredibly smart San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is when it comes to football.

In a Twitter video shared by @JGPinoy916, which has been viewed 4.5 million times, the young coach tells the ref before a snap against the Packers earlier in the season that Green Bay will hold. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sure enough, moments after the snap, a Green Bay defender holds exactly how Shanahan said he would. Watch the incredible moment below.

It’s truly incredible how smart of a guy Kyle Shanahan is when it comes to football and what’s happening on the field.

He kind of flies under the radar because Sean McVay soaks up the spotlight, but there’s no doubt Shanahan is a damn wizard when it comes to the sport.

He might even be smarter than McVay is. Here’s something else to consider when it comes to football. Lots of people think meatheads run the sport.

That’s not true at all. Guys like Nick Saban, Bill Belichick, Mike Leach, Shanahan, McVay, and some others are all geniuses.

They’re some of the smartest people walking the planet, and they’re huge nerds when it comes to the game. That’s why they’re absolutely dominant.

Their brains just work in a way most people can’t understand. The video above is a perfect example of Shanahan’s brilliance.

Now, we’ll have to see if he can get the job done against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. I know I wouldn’t count him out!